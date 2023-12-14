Bukhatir Education Advancement and Management International (BEAM) has announced plans to open the International School of Creative Science (ISCS) at Riffa in Bahrain next year.

This marks a significant milestone in BEAM's commitment to providing benchmarked UK educational standards, on a global scale, said a statement from the group.

With a focus on academic excellence, ISCS Bahrain aims to instil in the students, creativity and critical thinking and empower them to thrive in an evolving world.

The school, which opens in August, is equipped to provide a comprehensive learning experience to students from FS1 (Foundation Stage One) to Year 13.

ISCS Bahrain's inaugural academic year is all set to welcome students from FS1 to Year 4, with comprehensive plans for expanding to higher grade levels in subsequent years.

"We are excited to bring ISCS Bahrain to the educational landscape of the Kingdom of Bahrain," said Salah Bukhatir, BEAM Chairman & CEO.

“With a rigorous UK curriculum, ISCS Bahrain strives to empower students to excel academically and develop the skills needed for their future success,” he added.

