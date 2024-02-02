American University of Sharjah (AUS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Balsillie School of International Affairs (BSIA), Waterloo, Canada, on Thursday on the AUS campus.

The primary objective of this partnership is to fortify cooperation in international studies, global governance, and transnational diplomacy.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two institutions will jointly engage in research, development, and initiatives designed to provide students with dynamic international academic and experiential learning opportunities.

It aims to facilitate discussions on potential joint degree programs in areas of mutual interests; cooperate in organising mutual events such as workshops, symposiums, short-term executive courses on specific topics, seminars and conferences; seek and research collaboration opportunities that include faculty exchange and joint research projects with a focus on the GCC; and explore other areas of collaboration.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, and Dr. Ann Fitz-Gerald, Director of BSIA, in the presence of Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE; Dr. Mohamad El-Tarhuni, Interim Provost and Chief Academic Officer at AUS; Dr. Mahmoud Anabtawi, Dean of College of Arts and Sciences at AUS; and senior officials from both institutions.

Dr. Laursen said, "The collaboration agreement with BSIA is a significant step towards enriching the educational experience for our students, particularly those majoring in international studies at the graduate and undergraduate levels in our College of Arts and Sciences.

This strategic partnership opens doors to expanded resources and diverse perspectives. Our commitment to our students is clear: to provide a comprehensive learning environment that equips them with the skills and insights needed to navigate the complexities of the global landscape effectively."

BSIA is an institute for advanced research, education, and outreach in the fields of global governance and international public policy. The School is an equal collaboration among the Centre for International Governance Innovation, the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University. It is also an affiliate member of the Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs.

Dr. Fitz-Gerald commented, “With both institutions focused on future-orientated approaches towards the study of international affairs, and relevant public policy and governance frameworks within this domain, we look forward to collaborating on research and teaching strengths to create innovative and impactful outcomes.”

The AUS College of Arts and Sciences offers graduate and undergraduate degrees in international studies that adopt a multidisciplinary approach, combining insights from history, political science, sociology, anthropology and philosophy.