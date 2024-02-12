Applications are now open for New York University Abu Dhabi’s (NYUAD) Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research Programme, which provides an opportunity for undergraduate students at NYU New York, NYU Shanghai, and UAE-based universities to take part in research projects over the summer, supervised by NYUAD faculty.

Summer 2024 positions will take place on-campus from 3rd June to 25th July 2024.

The programme, which closes on 29th February, will allow full-time undergraduate students of strong academic and disciplinary standing to enrol in research placements with a topic of their choices, such as climate change, psychology, coral reef research, and cybersecurity, among others.

Students will gain experience in their field of interest under the guidance of NYUAD faculty supervisors.

Head of Visiting Students Programme and Student Research at NYUAD Farhana Goha said, “The programme is a great opportunity for students to develop their research skills further by taking part in projects that provoke creativity and innovation. This programme offers an immersive learning experience, which has led to continued collaborations and possible research publications for our participants.”