The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with City University Ajman to enhance cooperation, knowledge and expertise exchange in community services and institutional experiences.

The MoU was signed by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and Imran Khan, President of City University Ajman.

Under the agreement, the university will provide partial scholarships for the employees of the ADTA and their families who will be nominated according to agreed criteria.

In return, Ajman Tourism will facilitate volunteer work for the university students and allow them to participate in joint events and programmes. It also includes strengthening partnerships with stakeholders on both sides and mutual promotion of activities and events.

As part of the agreement, regular meetings will be held to review the best practices of both parties in all work fields, experience and knowledge exchange through field and academic training related to skills development, and specialised training programmes.

The collaboration also includes cooperation in innovation activities and entrepreneurship to achieve common goals at the local and global levels in various areas including participation and exchange of experiences related to creativity and innovation which contributes to accomplishing common strategic goals, creating mechanisms to operate innovation labs as per international best practices, and cooperation in evaluating mutual creative and innovative ideas.

Alhashmi said signing this agreement with City University Ajman comes as part of the department's endeavour to enhance cooperation and establish partnerships with prominent entities in the emirate such as City University Ajman.

Khan said, “We are thrilled to join efforts with Ajman Tourism to reinforce the position of the emirate and highlight its excellent academic programs that meet market needs and contribute to the advancement of the society.”

