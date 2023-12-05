DUBAI - Between 2020 and 2023, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) marked a significant advancement in the field of sustainability research and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Faculty members achieved key milestones by securing 29 research grants for their dedication to sustainability.

Out of the 29 grants, 24 received internal funding from ADU's Office of Research and Sponsored Programmes (ORSP), and five research projects received successful funding from several organisations, such as ASPIRE funding the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) and Mubadala Investment Company.

In line with the SDGs' objectives, ADU's researchers published 1,049 papers. These papers have been featured in top-tier scientific journals, including Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Management, Energy Economics, Resources Policy, among others.

In addition, the papers were showcased at leading international conferences, such as the IOP Conference Series: Earth and Environmental Science, International Symposium on Biomedical Imaging and International Renewable Engineering Conference, which focused on several SDGs challenges.

These challenges include no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, and many more goals, which aim to encourage global efforts to build an inclusive world where no one is left behind.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development and Electrical Engineering Professor at ADU, said, "Through our local and global strategic partnerships, we have enhanced our research capabilities to transform innovative ideas into thriving startups. At ADU, we are grateful to our partners for their grants and funding, and we look forward to further disrupting the status quo and problem-solving for a sustainable future."

ASPIRE works as the technology transition pillar of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), ensuring a clear path from technology to the customer. They identify challenges and work on solutions that lead to pioneering advances that impact the real world.

Mubadala Investment Company invests and partners at the leading edge of global growth and innovation to create opportunities for future generations.