Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in collaboration with the Gulf Standardisation Organization (GSO) and The AdWisers, hosted a Symposium under the theme “From Excellence to Impact: Standardization, Research, Innovation and Quality Education”.

The symposium delivered a vibrant, enriching and valuable learning experience for students focused on research and innovation.

The symposium featured two sessions. The first session is titled “A truly competitive and integrated ecosystem”, and the second session, “Drivers for global success”.

The event witnessed the participation of a wide group of subject matter experts and leaders from renowned organisations such as the Chief Executive Officer of The AdWisers, Chairman GCC – Standardization Organisation, ADU and the European Commission. In addition to CEN-CENELEC, the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), University of Tunis El-Manar – National School of Engineering and Green Climate Fund.

The speakers shared their expertise, stimulated challenging analysis, and started thought-provoking reflections that showcased and demonstrated the advantages of a more integrated nexus of Standardization-Research-Innovation (SRI), along with quality education. Speakers presented their views on the most fascinating dynamics shaping our world, by combining different perspectives, international trends, and remarkable case studies.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research and Academic Development at ADU, said, “We are delighted to host the symposium along with our strategic partners GSO and AdWisers, who are as committed as ADU in fostering research and innovation among students and the wider community. The symposium aligns with our anniversary, which celebrates 20 years of excellence in academia and supporting talented graduates. Through this event, we seek to make a significant impact at the nexus of standardization, research, and quality education, on a national and global scale.”

In addition, speakers aided in fostering an integrated ecosystem combining SRI and quality education. This contributes to the GSO’s and ADU’s innovative mission that will pave the way for further cooperation and dedicated support at an international level between researchers, standardisers, academia, industry, and international partners.