Three universities from the UAE have been ranked among the world’s top 1,000 higher education institutions.

According to Research.com’s inaugural report, Khalifa University of Science and Technology (659), University of Sharjah (739) and New York University of Abu Dhabi (844) are ranked the top three higher education institutions in the country and made it to the top 1,000 list.

The inaugural edition of Research.com's ranking of the best universities in the world is based on metrics gathered from Microsoft Academic Graph. The ranking process involved a detailed examination of 166,880 researchers on Google Scholar as well as Microsoft Academic Graph.

The research also listed the top universities in each country. In the UAE, the top universities are the UAE University, Gulf Medical University, Zayed University, Ajman University of Science and Technology, American University of Sharjah, British University in Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Science, High Colleges of Technology, Emirates College for Advanced Education, the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and American University of Ras Al Khaimah.

Globally, universities from the US dominated the world ranking with 234 listed institutions – 23.4 per cent of all leading universities. The highest number of influential universities is located in Europe – 39.4 per cent of all leading universities. Harvard University hosts the highest number of leading scientists – 2,113 scholars, followed by Stanford University (1,148), the University of California (907), Johns Hopkins University (805) and the University of Oxford (848).

