Uptown Tower by Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has topped out at a height of 329 metres and is on track to be completed in the third quarter of 2022, the free zone authority announced today.

The 79-floor tower is expected to reach a completion height of 340 metres and is the first super tall tower in in Uptown Dubai, a new district close to Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Jumeirah Park and Jumeirah Islands in the south of the city. It will include both residential and commercial real estate.

According to DMCC, 22 percent of office space in the building was already leased. Façade works, consisting of 8,500 glass panels, were 90 percent complete, with each façade for each floor taking just two days, the free zone authority said in a statement.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “With the topping out of Uptown Tower, we are about to see one of the most exciting urban districts in Dubai come to life. I look forward to welcoming our first tenants and visitors when the project is complete in the third quarter of 2022."

The 340-metre tall tower is set to be a LEED Gold certified building and will be home to DMCC's new headquarters. It will also feature a 188-key luxury hotel - the ‘SO/ Uptown Dubai’ - exclusive restaurants, Grade A offices and 229 signature SO/ branded residences.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022