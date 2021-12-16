Dubai South will adopt Huawei technology to build a connected aviation community capable of supporting sophisticated services that cater to the future of transportation and mobility.

For this the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate has announced a strategic partnership with Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

The tie-up will enable intelligent, connected and sustainable communications infrastructure, data management, transportation, operations, security and other related services at Dubai South.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU), was signed on the sidelines of Dubai Airshow by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation Corporation and Dubai South, and Jerry Liu, CEO, Huawei UAE.

In his comments, Al Zaffin, said: "Dubai's status as a worldwide communication hub has been activated and achieved through its relentless efforts towards innovation and investment in cutting-edge technology. We are certain that our valued partners and customers will benefit from cutting-edge infrastructure through which they can offer bespoke services to their clients."

Liu said: "Huawei's solutions already power some of the most prominent airport projects in the UAE. This partnership is yet another milestone in the pipeline of Huawei solutions that help develop regional economies through the latest digital technologies, underpinned by strong cybersecurity design that can address hot-button, board-level concerns, such as ransomware. Eventually, this project will set the benchmark for other connected communities towards the region’s rapid digitalisation."

To develop a dynamic smart transportation system, Dubai South plans to deploy a fully connected, high-bandwidth, low-latency private network for massive machine interactions built on Huawei technology.

Dubai South will also tap into Huawei's expertise through designing an advanced integrated operations centre for centralised monitoring and control operations, traffic, security and other services. The two organisations will also explore innovative solutions to support a mixed-traffic, intelligent transport system for autonomous and driver-assisted vehicles.

Furthermore, Dubai South and Huawei will consider potential collaboration on an AI-enabled platform for diverse stakeholders, such as aviation, logistics, education and training, leisure and hospitality and other sectors for operational purposes.

The two entities will also develop and promote unified international cybersecurity standards to safeguard digital transformation projects.

Huawei is committed to supporting customers in the government, transport, real estate, education, healthcare and hospitality sectors to accelerate the digital transformation and reduce their overall IT spend. By offering comprehensive solutions for large scale infrastructure projects, Huawei brings the UAE closer to embracing a fully connected, intelligent world.-- TradeArabia News Service

