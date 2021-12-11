The Emirate of Dubai has achieved its objectives of the Dubai Paperless Strategy, launched in 2018, to establish itself as a leading digital capital and become the world’s first paperless government.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced Saturday, “Today marks the beginning of a new stage in Dubai’s journey to digitise life in all its aspects – a journey rooted in innovation, creativity, and a focus on the future.”

“Four years ago, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had a vision that no Dubai Government employee or customer would need to print any paper document after 2021,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “Today, that promise has been fulfilled.”

He said, “As we complete a full transition to a paperless government, we are proud to see the ambitious vision of our leadership being fulfilled by the people of our country.”

He said the people of UAE have worked hard to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness as a world-leading digital capital and reinforce its profile as a role model in designing government operations and services that enhance customer happiness.

The Crown Prince stated the next stage will be marked by advanced strategies to create and enhance digital life in Dubai over the next five decades.

The combined effort of the Dubai Paperless Strategy cut consumption by more than 336 million papers and helped save more than Dh 1.3 billion and over 14 million-man hours across the Dubai Government, the Media Office said.

Digitalisation will also help provide services for residents through the DubaiNow application, which allows access to more than 130 smart city services in 12 major categories.

All Dubai govt transactions and procedures are 100 per cent digital

Hamad Al Mansoori, the director-general of Digital Dubai, said all internal and external transactions and procedures in the government of Dubai are now 100 per cent digital and managed from a comprehensive digital government services platform.

“This achievement is all the more important since it coincides with the UAE’s 50th-anniversary celebrations when we are looking forward to another five decades of success,” Al Mansoori said. “This accomplishment will have a tremendous positive impact on government efficiency. It will enable the optimal use of resources and encourage the greater use of innovation and technology to design advanced solutions and digitisation of services and procedures.”

Al Mansoori praised the efforts to establish a new work culture within the Dubai Government and encourage customers to opt for paperless transactions and digital services in their everyday lives, which saves their time and effort and promotes sustainability.