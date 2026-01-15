SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures were flat on ​Thursday, caught between support from Chinese demand and pressure from ample global supplies that pushed prices ⁠to a near three-month low earlier in the week.

Wheat and corn gained ground after losses ⁠in recent sessions. "There ‌is some buying interest in soybeans as the market is oversold," said one oilseed trader in Singapore. "Overall, the market is looking to Chinese ⁠demand for U.S. cargoes for a price direction."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was unchanged at $10.42-1/2 per bushel, as of 0333 GMT. The market dropped to its lowest since October 23 earlier this week.

Corn gained 0.4% ⁠at $4.23-3/4 per bushel, having dropped to ​its weakest since October 16 on Tuesday, and wheat rose 0.2% to $5.13-1/2 a bushel. China, which has stepped up ‍its buying of U.S. soybeans, imported a record volume of soybeans in 2025. The world's biggest buyer of ​the oilseed imported 111.83 million metric tons in 2025, an increase of 6.5% from a year earlier, according to customs data released on Wednesday. Bulging grain and oilseed supplies limited gains in prices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised grain markets on Monday by increasing its estimate to a record 2025 U.S. corn harvest, while also pegging U.S. quarterly stocks of the cereal at their largest ever.

In a series of crop reports, the agency estimated the last U.S. soybean harvest was larger than many traders and analysts had ⁠expected. It cut its U.S. export outlook and ‌raised its estimate for Brazil's harvest. Meanwhile, farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday cut its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2025/26, to 7.50 million ‌metric tons ⁠from 7.60 million tons expected last month, but still more than double the volume shipped in ⁠2024/25. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Harikrishnan Nair)