Doha - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has announced the launch of a public tender for the supply of 2.4 million bags of barley to bolster the agricultural sector and to ensure long-term economic sustainability.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry’s Tenders and Auctions Committee, is set to provide vital support to Qatar’s livestock industry and stimulate local and international economic engagement.

According to the official announcement on the Ministry’s X platform, the tender is now open on the Government Procurement Regulatory Department’s website, with a submission deadline of August 25, 2025. The activity type is listed as the ‘supply of fodder,’ emphasising the country’s strategic commitment to securing feed for its livestock sector.

The tender is identified under Government Tender Number 3530/2025 and General Tender Number 42/2025.

The initiative reflects the country’s broader vision for agricultural self-sufficiency and economic resilience.

With barley supply being a cornerstone of livestock nutrition, this tender is expected to have a ripple effect across the food production chain, ultimately contributing to food security and rural development.

As reported by Mordor Intelligence, Qatar’s agriculture market is projected to be valued at approximately $180.30m (QR656.38m) this year and is expected to amount to nearly $235.31m (QR856.65m) by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.47 percent over the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Market experts stress that the relevant department within Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality is actively supporting the agricultural sector by launching a range of initiatives aimed at encouraging farming. These efforts include offering technical support and services to farmers.

However, a large-scale procurement of this nature ensures that farmers and herders have uninterrupted access to high-quality fodder, especially during peak demand seasons.

The scale of the procurement also signals the Ministry’s confidence in leveraging the agricultural sector as a key player in diversifying Qatar’s economy beyond hydrocarbons.

Economic analysts suggest that the tender will also create opportunities for local and international suppliers, logistics providers, and distribution networks, effectively stimulating the private sector and opening up new channels for trade partnerships.

In particular, it is expected to attract bids from well-established feed suppliers in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, further embedding Qatar into the global agricultural trade ecosystem.

Moreover, the launch aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, which underscores sustainable development, economic diversification, and environmental stewardship.

MoCI has encouraged early engagement and accentuated transparency and competitiveness throughout the procurement process. As Qatar continues to invest in its food security and agribusiness infrastructure, tenders of this nature highlight a clear commitment to balancing short-term needs with long-term national priorities by building a foundation of resilience in both the agricultural and economic sectors.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).