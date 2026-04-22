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HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.
The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 29.
Traders had expected a new barley announcement after Jordan purchased 60,000 tons of milling wheat in another international tender on Wednesday.
The new tender seeks shipment in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons between June 1-15 and June 16-30.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by Harikrishnan Nair)