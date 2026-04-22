HAMBURG - Jordan's ​state ⁠grains buyer has issued ‌an international tender to ​purchase up to 120,000 metric ​tons of animal ​feed barley, European traders said on ⁠Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the ​tender ‌is April 29.

Traders ⁠had ⁠expected a new barley ​announcement after ‌Jordan purchased 60,000 ⁠tons of milling wheat in another international tender on Wednesday.

The new tender seeks shipment in a series of ‌possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 ⁠to 60,000 ​tons between June 1-15 and June 16-30.

(Reporting ​by ‌Michael Hogan ⁠in Hamburg, ​editing by Harikrishnan Nair)