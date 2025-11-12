HAMBURG - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought milling wheat in an international tender on Tuesday, which sought limited shipment to two ports only, European traders said on Wednesday.

The volume was initially unclear but initial estimates were that about 150,000 to 170,000 metric tons were bought.

The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tons but the requirement in the tender to unload the wheat only in the ports of Mostaganem and/or Tenes in two port tenders from the OAIC generally signals that a relatively small purchase will be made, traders said.

Purchases reported were around $263 to $264 a metric ton cost and freight (c&f) included for shipment to Mostaganem, they said.

Other purchases reported were around $270 to $271 a ton c&f for shipment to Tenes, they said. Some trader estimates put the Tenes price higher at around 273.50 a to c&f.

The wheat was optional origin was thought likely to be sourced from the Black Sea region and/or the European Union.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The wheat was sought for shipment in several periods from the main supply regions including Europe: December 1 to 15, December 16 to 31, 2025, and in 2026 for January 1 to 15, January 16 to 31, February 1 to 15 and February 16 to 28.

If sourced from South America or Australia, shipment is one month earlier.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Editing by Louise Heavens)