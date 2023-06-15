As the role of artificial intelligence (AI) increases in almost all spheres of life with every passing day, so does the recruitment industry.

The recruiters are deploying AI to sift through heaps of CVs they receive daily from job seekers. Therefore, it is even more important for prospective candidates to figure out how the AI-led selection process works to improve the chances of selection.

When drafting a CV, recruiters suggest that employees should consider both human and machine elements to increase their chances of landing the job by using keywords relevant to their fields that can be picked up by AI and are friendly enough to run through it.

According to Nashfi Qureshi, head of customer experience at Bayt.com, jobseekers do need to adjust their CVs in the era of AI recruitment.

“AI technologies are increasingly being used to screen CVs, shortlist candidates, and even conduct initial rounds of interviews. To ensure their CVs pass this AI screening, candidates must tailor their applications to be both human and machine-friendly. This includes highlighting their key skills, using the right keywords relevant to the job description, and presenting information in a format easy for an AI to parse,” said Qureshi.

The jobs portal also recently launched Bayt AI+, which applies machine learning algorithms to improve predictions about candidate behaviour, recommends more relevant CVs, automates manual tasks such as job descriptions and provides employers with a curated list of the most qualified candidates for their positions.

Ian Pollington, Associate Director, Michael Page Middle East, said in this region, there has always been a high volume of applications for job postings, with a uniquely high proportion of applicants possessing minimal relevant skills and experience required for the advertised role.

“It has always been important for candidates applying for roles in this region to ensure that their CV reflects the appropriate qualities for a role they are applying for, and with AI-powered tools being utilised by recruiters and HR professionals to automate CV screening, it’s more important than ever,” he said.

How to frame a CV?

To optimise their chances, Pollington advised jobseekers to tailor their CVs to include relevant keywords and phrases that align with the job description.

“They should also focus on presenting their skills and experiences clearly and concisely. By doing so, they can increase the chances of their CVs being noticed and selected by AI-powered systems during the initial screening process,” he said.

Nashfi Qureshi added that AI is programmed to look for both quantity and variety of job-related keywords, and quantifiable achievements wherever possible. “AI can also filter these to understand the level of a candidate's success.”

Citing an example, he said, for candidates applying for the role of in digital marketing, terms like "SEO," "content creation," "Google Analytics," and "social media management" could be relevant. Additionally, words that demonstrate transferable skills, such as "leadership," "project management," or "problem-solving," can be beneficial across various roles. ​

He suggested that candidates should remove complex formatting and images because AI tools might struggle to read intricate designs and may miss important information. “Keep it simple and straightforward. Also, avoid any jargon or abbreviations that the AI might not recognise.”

How AI analyses CVs

Nashfi Qureshi added that Bayt.com first uses AI to extract work experience, education and skill information from different formats of jobseeker CVs. In the second stage, AI scans the CVs for keywords, phrases, and specific sections.

"Based on this information, it can extract key details and determine whether a candidate's skills, qualifications, and experience match the job requirements. In addition, we use our custom AI to ensure all job role variations are included in the search results. Bayt.com also has AI products like Evalufy (a candidate evaluation form) that can even analyse a candidate's use of language and tone to assess fit with company culture. It's important to note that while AI can streamline the recruitment process, human input remains essential to interpret the results and make final decisions."

Ian Pollington revealed that when selecting a candidate, AI scans the document, extracts relevant information like skills, education, and experience, and compares it against predefined criteria. "This enables automated screening, filtering, and ranking of candidates, saving time and effort in the initial screening process," he added.

