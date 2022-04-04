The world’s leading analytics platform, Tableau, a Salesforce company, has appointed former Senior Director at Microsoft, Rita Tenan, as Area Vice President, Public Sector, Tableau EMEA.

In this role, Tenan will be responsible for leading the regional Public Sector team at Tableau, driving forward this priority area and equipping civic organisations with tools to better utilise and understand their data.

Tenan brings with her more than 10 years of experience at Microsoft, as an expert in driving growth initiatives and managing sustainable business development.

Track record

“We are delighted to welcome Rita to the Tableau family,” said Dan Pell, SVP, Tableau EMEA. “Her experience of the public sector coupled with her track-record managing teams to drive sustainable growth makes her a perfect fit for our organisation. It is so important to support the public sector in better understanding what’s happening so they can act decisively. Rita will ensure the sector can continue to leverage data as a strategic asset and will be a driving force ensuring frontline teams have the information they need to act decisively."

Having already supported public sector customers across EMEA, particularly through recent challenging times, Tableau sees the appointment of a dedicated AVP for the region as the next step in their commitment to the sector.

“It’s an absolute privilege to join a company that has built an iconic brand with innovation, customer needs and transformative outcomes at its heart. Tableau enables the public sector to quickly connect to all of their data, and derive relevant, purposeful insights with ease in order for them to best serve their stakeholders,” said Tenan.

Leveraging technology

“I can’t wait to immerse myself in the community and to work with the talented Tableau team, as we continue to leverage technology to help governments across the various geographies adopt powerful solutions to make a difference.”

Tenan graduated from Ecole de Commerce with multiple degrees in International Business Management before beginning her career at business intelligence firm Fisher International with responsibility for mainframe and security solutions throughout EMEA.

She then worked for software company Dynasoft, managing sales for Europe Central and South. In her next role, Tenan sat on the Board of Directors at Unisys, as Vice President leading the Italian services practice. Tenan's diverse and extensive experience earned her a series of senior roles at Microsoft - initially serving as Public Sector Director in Italy, rising to lead the EMEA Government Industry team and ultimately becoming Senior Director of Strategic Partnership Team in the region.

