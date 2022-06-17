Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nasser Vocational Training Centre (NVTC) to develop artificial intelligence (AI) proficiency and achieve common goals and objectives.

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng Mohammed Khalil, CEO of BAS, and Dr Abdullah Nasser Al-Noaimi, Executive Director of NVTC.

The agreement aims to establish a close partnership with the AI Centre to enhance entrepreneurial skills and professionalism. Both entities will expand their business and vocational network while enabling BAS to make use of all facilities available at AI Research and Development Centre.

Empowering women

The agreement also establishes a common goal towards empowering Bahraini women in business.

Khalil said: “BAS is committed to actively contributing to the growth of Bahrain’s economy. We strive to achieve the kingdom’s vision by supporting entrepreneurship and empowering Bahraini women and helping them to excel in their future careers.”

Dr Al-Nuaimi said NVTC is striving to achieve excellence in artificial intelligence, which will contribute to enhancement of services and productivity in various sectors. He also added that aviation sector is vital, and through this collaboration the centre will provide advanced AI solutions to the Bahrain Airport.

New avenues

The partnership is set to open new avenues for joint collaboration between BAS and NVTC through research programmes and various initiatives aimed at achieving the sustainable growth of Bahrain's national economy.

NVTC is one of the kingdom’s leading specialised centres providing training courses in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, as well as data science, robot simulation and machine learning.

