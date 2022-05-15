Around 4,800 citizens applied for various jobs in the recent recruitment conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), reports Al- Anba daily quoting sources. Sources revealed these citizens applied for different posts in the administration field. Meanwhile, the Public Anti- Corruption Authority (Nazaha) is monitoring the appointments by the Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and the Ministry of State for Housing Affairs, reports Al-Rai daily.

The sources indicated the monitoring process is still ongoing to ensure the extent to which the appointments comply with regulations and laws. The sources stressed that “this file is subject to a careful study by the commission to ascertain what has been said about these appointments hold water.”

