The United Arab Bank (UAB) has launched a new corporate identity under the slogan “United for You,” marking its 50th anniversary and a new phase in its transformation towards human-centred banking.

The launch ceremony took place at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, attended by a number of sheikhs, dignitaries, board members, senior executives, clients, and representatives from the banking and financial sectors.

The ceremony featured two addresses by the bank’s founder H.H. Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qassimi, and the Chairman of the Board H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, presented through hologram technology in a symbolic scene that embodied the Bank’s journey.

The evening also included a welcome speech by Najla Al Midfa, Member of the Board of Directors, as well as a documentary film showcasing UAB’s growth story through the voices of key contributors who have witnessed its five-decade journey.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal said, “UAB's 50th anniversary is a proud milestone, celebrating the vision of our Founder, H.H. Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, the dedication of our employees, and the trust of our shareholders and valued clients. Over the past five decades, UAB has exemplified responsibility and commitment, playing a vital role in supporting the UAE’s economic development and strengthening its position as a leading national financial institution.”

He added, “The bank’s solid financial performance, coupled with a successful capital increase of over exceeding AED1 billion, and the launch of our new brand identity, has further strengthened its UAB’s competitive position and supports reinforced its our commitment to sustainable growth ambitious plans for growth and expansion.”

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of UAB, commented, “Our Golden Jubilee marks a a key milestone in UAB’s journey and a renewed commitment to innovation and customer excellence. The launch of our new corporate identity represents a fresh era of transformation, one that reflects our human-first approach and our mission to deliver smarter, faster, and more reliable banking solutions.”

UAB’s new corporate identity features a new logo, and a visual system that reflect the Bank’s strategic vision and commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric financial services.