UK regulators have ordered HSBC Holdings to review how it collects and monitors the vast reams of data that underpin the firm's risk management systems within investment banking and trading, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority instructed the bank to commission a section 166 review of its data practices within commercial banking as well as global banking and markets, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

HSBC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)