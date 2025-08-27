HSBC customers in Britain reported problems accessing mobile and online banking services on Wednesday, as the bank apologised and said it was investigating the matter urgently.

Thousands of HSBC customers started reporting problems around 11am local time, with the incidents continuing for at least two hours, according to outages tracking website Downdetector.

HSBC UK's service page on its website said there were problems with both mobile and online banking.

"We understand some customers are having issues accessing banking services right now. We're really sorry and are investigating as a matter of urgency. We will share an update as soon as possible," a HSBC spokesperson said.

British lawmakers reported in March this year that nine top UK banks and building societies suffered at least 803 hours of unplanned tech and systems outages in the last two years, blocking millions of customers from accessing their cash.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Kirstin Ridley)