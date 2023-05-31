Dubai-based Telr, a leading payment gateway provider in the Middle East, has announced a partnership that enables Telr's merchants in the UAE to accept JCB Cards for e-commerce transactions.

This is a continuation of the company's efforts to provide Telr's merchants with the latest technologies and the best payment methods available in the market via its proprietary full-stack technology, which aims at enhancing its' merchants' competitive position amongst other merchants in the local and international markets.

JCB is a global payment brand and payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan; more than 150 million JCB Cards are issued and are accepted at about 41 million merchants’ locations globally.

Unique platform

The UAE-based award-winning payment gateway solutions provider offers a unique platform that enables handling payments in over 120 currencies and 30 languages with the highest level of security. Telr's merchants include small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups operating in government, education, consumer goods, food delivery, ride-hailing services, and other industries.

With its one-stop-shop mindset, Telr extended its services even further, offering a complete solution for the e-commerce world, covering a wide range of financial and business services, including social commerce, QR Codes, digital invoicing, Telr Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) in collaboration with Tabby, Telr Finance in collaboration with LNNDO, a merchant financing program, and Telr Shops the easy-to-use tool for creating an online store in minutes.

This significant partnership aims to enrich the supported Telr payment methods and thus expand the payment offering of Telr's Merchants, giving them the opportunity to increase their market presence globally by reaching over 150 million worldwide JCB Cardholders.

Furthermore, this supports the continuous efforts toward the transition to digital payments in line with UAE's Vision to achieve a cashless society.

Helping merchants

Telr's CEO, Khalil Alami, said: "Our focus has always been biased toward helping our merchants make use of global opportunities. This partnership with JCB should open new doors for our merchants to tap into millions of consumers across the globe, and we are delighted to join efforts with JCB as a key payment scheme in Asia with growing popularity outside of Asia."

Alami added: "e-commerce gives the opportunity for businesses to expand into new markets, while accepting a variety of payment methods is the key to not be missing out on the substantial and growing buying power of certain segments."

Yuichiro Kadowaki, Director and CEO of JCB Middle East, said: "The enabling of JCB acceptance will allow our Cardholder's to conveniently transact in a safe and secure manner at all Telr merchants."

Kadowaki added: "In the post Covid world, JCB recognises that ecommerce is a critical and convenient channel for our cardholders, while at the same time opening up new opportunities for merchants to offer their goods and services to JCB's growing Global customer base."

