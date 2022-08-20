UAE - Standard Chartered Bank has announced the appointment of Ayesha Abbas as the new head of consumer, private and business banking, UAE (CPBB UAE).

In this role, Ayesha will report to Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered, UAE and Bongiwe Gangeni, Regional Head, CPBB, Africa Middle East & Europe.

She will also be responsible for executing the Bank’s strategy and building the business in the retail banking business across the UAE while focusing on growing the Bank’s digital offering, wealth management and affluent proposition in addition to strengthening client relationships.

On the key appointment, CEO Rola Abu Manneh said: "This appointment is a clear reflection on the importance of the UAE market within Standard Chartered. The UAE is a priority market for us with strong opportunities for growth. Ayesha brings a wealth of experience to our existing platform and we are delighted to welcome her to the country management team."

Prior to joining Standard Chartered, Ayesha spent 18 years at HSBC, and held senior positions whereby she held mandates to develop local, regional, and global offerings within their Premier Wealth Management and Private Banking business.

A seasoned banker with over two decades of experience spanning wealth management, priority and consumer banking, Ayesha joined Standard Chartered in February 2019 serving as General Manager, Head of Priority and Premium Banking and Branch Network in the UAE, also covering Pakistan, Oman and key African markets.

Under her leadership, the Bank’s CPBB’s refreshed growth strategy and turnaround was accelerated through an increased focus on client experience and hyper-personalisation.

Abu Manneh said the UAE’s retail banking environment has raised the bar for the overall customer experience, and meeting client needs via innovative products and digital solutions is becoming increasingly important.

"We are confident that Ayesha’s vast experience and customer-centric approach will continue to elevate our positive trajectory in the UAE and progress the business into its next phase of growth," she added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).