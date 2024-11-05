Saudi Awwal Bank has achieved the ISO 9001:2015 certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), becoming the first bank in the Kingdom to receive this prestigious recognition. This certification is awarded to organizations that effectively manage and enhance quality in their operations.



The certification process involved thorough audits conducted by experts from the British Standards Institution (BSI) over the past three months, assessing various processes and procedures within the bank. This review ensured that SAB is committed to quality management and continuous improvement, allowing the bank to better meet customer expectations.



Ghada Al Jarbou, Chief Operating Officer at SAB, stated: "We are pleased to be the first bank in the Kingdom to obtain the ISO 9001:2015 certification. This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering quality services and our focus on improving performance across the bank."



"This certification represents the hard work and teamwork of our staff. It strengthens our position in the banking sector and supports our goals in line with the Saudi Vision 2030", she added.



This certification highlights SAB’s ongoing commitment to improving its services and meeting the needs of its customers, contributing to the broader economic growth in the Kingdom.



About SAB:



Saudi Awwal Bank is one of the largest banks in the Kingdom and traces its origins in Saudi Arabia to more than 90 years, during which time it has been an active partner supporting the Kingdom’s economic growth and social development.



SAB is one of the leading corporate and institutional international banks in the Kingdom with a top Wealth & Personal Banking proposition. SAB is also a leader in Saudi Arabia and the region in trade finance, foreign exchange, debt wholesale banking, digital service innovation, and ESG, paving the way for transformation and excellence.



SAB offers integrated financial and banking services, including corporate banking, investment, private banking, and treasury. SAB paid-up capital is SR 20.5 billion, after the legal merger with Alawwal Bank on 14th March 2021, when it was legally known as the Saudi British Bank (SABB). Saudi Awwal Bank is a licensed financial institution operating under the supervision of and regulated by the Saudi Central Bank, and a partner of the HSBC Group.

