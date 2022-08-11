Riyadh - Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance and the Financial Sector Conference have teamed up with Euromoney to host the first in-person Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference since 2019.

The event, set to take place on Wednesday, 7 September in Riyadh, will be held under the theme of “The Institutionalisation of Investment and Finance”, according to a recent press release.

The conference aims to bring Saudi and international industry experts, thought-leaders, and policymakers to discuss the most recent trends in regional and global financial markets.

Moreover, it offers a unique platform to explore the kingdom’s road to recovery following COVID-19 new economic initiatives and their impact on the country, wider region, and the world.

Driven by Saudi Vision 2030, the GCC country has set about bolstering its prospects by transforming the national economy. The vision aims to create an environment that unlocks business opportunities and broadens the country’s economic base while creating jobs for all Saudis.

This year’s Euromoney Conference will further spotlight the progress made towards accomplishing Vision 2030 goals and map out further steps that can be taken to fully realise the kingdom’s potential.

