Qatar National Bank Alahli’s (QNB Alahli) consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest rose 62.67% year on year (YoY) in 2024 to EGP 26.398 billion, compared to EGP 16.228 billion, the bank’s financial statement showed.

Net interest income surged to EGP 41.111 billion from January through December from EGP 30.884 billion in 2023.

In terms of standalone business, net profits after tax went up to EGP 25.806 billion in 2024 from EGP 15.769 in 2023.

Established in 1978, the bank provides dedicated products in corporate banking, financial advisory, project financing, structured financing, trade financing, cash management, and foreign exchange. It also managed to establish a strong bond with its various corporate clientele whether large domestic corporations, subsidiaries of multinational companies, medium caps, or SMEs.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).