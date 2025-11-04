Qatar's commercial banks reported 6.2% year-on-year jump in total assets to QR2.15tn in September 2025, according to Qatar Central Bank data.



Total domestic credit expanded by 5.5% year-on-year to QR1.36tn another end of September 2025, the central bank said in its social media handle X.



Total domestic deposits were up 1.6% year-on-year to QR861.1bn in the review period.



Broad money supply (M2) rose 1.6% year-on-year to QR749.2bn in September 2025.

