Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced on Wednesday it had maintained interest rates unchanged.

A QCB statement on X said the decision to maintain the current interest rates for deposit (QCBDR), lending (QCBLR) and repurchase (QCB RR) followed an assessment of the State of Qatar's current monetary policies.

According to the statement, the rates will run as follows: QCBDR (4.60 percent), QCBLR (5.10 percent) and QCBRR (4.85 percent).

