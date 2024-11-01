DOHA: Qatar Central Bank has issued treasury bills for 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 182 days, 273 days and 364 days, worth QR2.7 billion.
Qatar Central Bank explained, in a post on the social media platform X, that the treasury bills were distributed as follows:
- QR500 million for 7 days, in addition to an existing issue, at an interest rate of 5.2170 percent,
- QR500 million for 28 days, in addition to an existing issue, at an interest rate of 5.1790 percent,
- QR 500 million for 91 days, in addition to an existing issue, at an interest rate of 5.0370 percent,
- QR500 million for 182 days, a new issue, at an interest rate of 4.8500 percent,
- QR500 million for 273 days, a new issue, at an interest rate of 4.7260 percent, and
- QR200 million for 364 days, a new issue, at an interest rate of 4.6550 percent.
The total bids for Qatar Central Bank bills amounted to QR11 billion.
