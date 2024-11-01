DOHA: Qatar Central Bank has issued treasury bills for 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 182 days, 273 days and 364 days, worth QR2.7 billion.

Qatar Central Bank explained, in a post on the social media platform X, that the treasury bills were distributed as follows:

QR500 million for 7 days, in addition to an existing issue, at an interest rate of 5.2170 percent,

QR500 million for 28 days, in addition to an existing issue, at an interest rate of 5.1790 percent,

QR 500 million for 91 days, in addition to an existing issue, at an interest rate of 5.0370 percent,

QR500 million for 182 days, a new issue, at an interest rate of 4.8500 percent,

QR500 million for 273 days, a new issue, at an interest rate of 4.7260 percent, and

QR200 million for 364 days, a new issue, at an interest rate of 4.6550 percent.

The total bids for Qatar Central Bank bills amounted to QR11 billion.

