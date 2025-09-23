Muscat-listed Oman REIT has secured a Shariah-compliant term facility worth 16.2 million rial ($42.1 million), part of which was utilized on Tuesday to acquire a retail asset for a total consideration of OMR 4.1 million.

The acquisition includes a cash payment of OMR 3.6 million, funded through the newly secured facility. The remaining amount will be settled via a private placement of Oman REIT units at a price of 100 baiza per unit, to be issued following an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM), Oman REIT said in a bourse statement.

Located in Wilayat Ibri, the newly acquired asset is single-tenanted by Lulu Hypermarket and carries an unexpired lease term of 20 years, offering long-term income stability, the REIT said.

The 14-year Islamic facility, provided by Muzn Islamic – National Bank of Oman, is backed by mortgages valued at twice the amount drawn.

Oman REIT became the country's first diversified multi-asset REIT to list in February 2021.

In April this year, it acquired a school building in Sharjah for 120 million UAE dirhams ($32.67 million) under a sale-leaseback transaction which also used existing credit facilities with Muzn Islamic – National Bank of Oman.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

