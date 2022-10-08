Oman - Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Oman Insurance Company now referred to as “Sukoon”, said: “With a vision to develop local expertise and a solution to protect people, my father Abdullah Al Ghurair launched Oman Insurance in 1975, almost half a century ago. A lot has been achieved and much impressive progress has been made in all these years to prepare ourselves for the future of insurance. Today, the company is amongst the best, strongest and most customer-centric insurers in the region. It is the right time for us to reflect these changes and our values in a new brand.”

Sukoon means peace of mind in Arabic, Urdu and Hindi - the 3 most widely spoken languages in the region. The brandmark represents two human hands coming together, vividly depicting a sense of security and protection for customers, reflecting again peace of mind with the brand.

“In the last 3 years, we carried out extensive market research and brought together some of the world's best-in-class rebranding experts to guide and advise us. We have gone through several focus groups, interviews, and surveys. We have tested dozens of names, logos and colours to finally select Sukoon. This rebranding represents a new, exciting chapter for us following our successful transformation in the past years, centered around building a rock-solid company and delivering an unrivalled quality of service to our 800,000+ clients,” said Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO of Sukoon.

“Sukoon is a new starting point where leveraging our foundations, we will develop an exceptional insurance platform with the objective of providing an unmatched customer experience and unrivalled insurance expertise in the region. We will achieve this by investing massively in our transformation with dozens of projects in the pipeline focused on digital, partnerships and international development, notably with our Lloyd’s syndicate,” he concluded.

