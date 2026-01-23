Muscat: The Financial Services Authority has announced a reduction in the fee for the Orange Card insurance related to vehicle insurance, setting the cost at one Omani rial only, effective January 2026.

The authority explained that the Orange Card provides insurance coverage for vehicles crossing the borders of Arab countries participating in the Arab Insurance Card Agreement for Motor Vehicles.

The Orange Card is mandatory for vehicles travelling across the borders of participating countries and offers several benefits, including facilitating procedures in the event of traffic accidents on international roads and providing third-party civil liability coverage.

The move aims to ease cross-border travel for motorists and enhance insurance accessibility, in line with efforts to improve services for road users and support regional mobility.

