Muscat – Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (Inma) has announced allocation of RO25mn to finance SMEs in 2025. The initiative aims to support entrepreneurs and boost economic growth in the sultanate through targeted financial products and services.

Yahya bin Saleh al Siyabi, Director of Marketing, informed that the funds will be distributed through Inma’s branches in Muscat, Suhar and Salalah to help local businesses expand.

“Financing applications for 2025 are now open, offering opportunities to entrepreneurs and SMEs across Oman,” he said. The fund will follow the same procedures and requirements as in previous years to ensure consistency and accessibility. However, loan repayment periods have been extended to eight years instead of five for most financing products.

Inma will provide financing for assets, projects and working capital, besides bill discounting, with loan amounts ranging from RO50,000 to RO500,000. For larger companies, the financing ceiling can be raised to RO1mn. The fund also offers Islamic financing options to cater to customer preferences.

This year, Inma has identified key sectors for investment, including tourism, services, infrastructure, transportation, oil and gas, industry and trade. It encourages SME owners to focus on these high-priority sectors to drive growth, create jobs and support the sultanate’s economic diversification.

A key feature of Inma’s 2025 programme is its ‘Field Visits Programme’, which involves monitoring SMEs and providing guidance to business owners in developing their projects. The fund will also continue to offer accounting support through specialised firms, ensuring proper financial management with monthly audits and monitoring of business financial flows.

Inma’s efforts align with Oman Vision 2040 and reflect its commitment to empowering local businesses and contributing to the country’s broader economic development goals.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

