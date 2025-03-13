Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has enhanced its cross border mortgage financing solution, providing Bahraini nationals residing in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with a seamless opportunity to finance their dream home in Bahrain.

As part of NBB's dedication to providing comprehensive and accessible housing solutions, the bank is leveraging its strong presence in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to assist clients in securing their ideal property in their homeland.

The NBB's offerings include competitive interest rates, waived transfer fees, a streamlined approval process, and flexible repayment terms of up to 20 years, ensuring a convenient and efficient property acquisition experience, it added.

On the key milestone, Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani, the Chief Executive (Retail Banking): "We strive to empower Bahrainis to turn their aspirations into reality, which is a priority we deeply value at NBB. This mortgage finance solution provides a convenient and accessible pathway for Bahrainis in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to buy property in Bahrain which reaffirms our role as the national financial partner in the journey to owning a home."

"Cross Border Mortgage Finance solidifies NBB as a leading financial institution providing innovative solutions to facilitate homeownership for all, both locally and across the region," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

