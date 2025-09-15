National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has appointed Bassam Al Tattan as Head of Private Banking.

Bassam brings with him over 17 years of experience in the financial services sector across the GCC. Prior to joining NBB, Bassam held various senior roles within Ahli United Bank’s Private Banking Group, where he was responsible for managing high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, government officials, and institutional entities across Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

He began his career at BNP Paribas, where he supported corporate and institutional clients across the Middle East and South Africa within the Global Coverage Solutions team. He later joined The Family Office as a Relationship Manager, developing bespoke asset allocation strategies and managing client portfolios across the region.

Bassam holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Management from the University of Leeds and has attained multiple professional certifications, including Fixed Income & Equities (Wellington Management, USA), Banking & Finance (New York Institute of Finance), and the FAP Level 3 from the Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF). His appointment supports NBB’s strategic direction in expanding its private banking capabilities and delivering bespoke wealth management solutions to its growing client base. - TradeArabia News Service

