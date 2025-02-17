Egypt - Hussein Refaie, CEO and Managing Director of the Industrial Development Bank (IDB) has stated that the bank has made significant progress in its transformation into a comprehensive commercial bank, offering diverse financial services that support all sectors of the Egyptian economy. While the bank continues to prioritise the industrial sector, its current strategy focuses on addressing the needs of a wider range of customers, reflecting a national and progressive vision.

Localising Egyptian industry

Refaie added that the bank’s strategy revolves around enhancing support for local industry, increasing market share, growing the loan and deposit portfolio, and expanding the customer base. This is achieved by focusing on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), financial inclusion, and non-financial services for SME clients, particularly through the Nile Pioneers Initiative. The bank also aims to develop digital services to expand its customer base and improve financial performance, balancing sustainable growth and digital transformation to provide innovative banking solutions that meet customer needs.

Priority sectors

Moreover, he highlighted that in 2025, the bank will focus on SMEs, renewable energy, local manufacturing, and infrastructure, as these sectors have a direct and sustainable economic impact. The bank will also introduce innovative financial products tailored to support these industries and meet the needs of different customer segments.

Digital banking

Refaie stressed that digital banking represents a strategic shift in the banking sector, offering customers innovative and fast financial services while playing a key role in financial inclusion. He noted that IDB is actively exploring opportunities in digital banking to meet the growing demand for digital financial services and advance digital transformation, with plans to incorporate it into the bank’s overall strategy.

Moreover, He pointed out that the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has launched several initiatives to support digital payments, enhancing financial inclusion. IDB is developing innovative financial products such as low-cost accounts, digital wallets, and debit cards, while also developing mobile banking applications to cater to customers’ digital needs.

These policies, according to Refaie, aim to increase financial accessibility for individuals, driving sustainable economic growth. He added that the bank is enhancing its technological infrastructure to improve banking efficiency and customer experience, including expanding its digital services and launching innovative mobile applications.

Joint loans

Nevertheless, Refaie revealed that IDB participated in multiple syndicated loans over the past four months, leading to a 44% increase in the loan portfolio by the end of December 2024. Additionally, the bank doubled its syndicated financing volume during the year, supporting major national projects in key sectors such as energy and infrastructure to promote economic growth.

Deposit portfolio

The CEO stated that IDB’s deposit portfolio grew by 40% in the second half of 2024, with plans to further increase deposits by introducing innovative savings products that appeal to a diverse customer base.

Small and medium enterprises

Regarding SMEs, Refaie emphasised that IDB was among the first banks to achieve the mandatory 25% SME lending requirement, with plans to exceed this percentage. The bank has dedicated financial products and programs to support SMEs, contributing to their growth and expansion. By the end of December 2024, the SME loan portfolio reached EGP 2.6bn, with a targeted increase in financing across different SME segments in 2025.

Retail banking

Moving to retail banking, he revealed that the bank aims to expand its retail banking portfolio to reach new customer segments, particularly young people, by launching innovative and diverse financial products. Additionally, IDB is enhancing existing products and increasing the number of ATMs to provide better customer services. These initiatives are designed to broaden banking accessibility and optimise customer benefits from financial services.

Mortgage financing

Refaie stated that under the CBE’s mortgage financing initiative, IDB provided EGP 1.8bn in housing loans to around 17,800 customers by the end of 2024, supporting low- and middle-income groups. He noted that 95% of these loans were allocated to low-income clients across 15 governorates, with plans to increase mortgage financing in 2025 to cater to more customers.

Geographical expansion plan

IDB currently operates 26 branches nationwide, with plans to increase this number in the coming months. The bank also aims to modernise existing branches and relocate some to more strategic locations to better serve customers. Additionally, it is studying the launch of digital branches as part of its digital transformation strategy.

Corporate social responsibility

Refaie highlighted that CSR is a fundamental pillar of IDB’s strategy, focusing on sustainable financing that aligns with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. The bank actively supports women, youth, and people with disabilities, promotes job creation, training, and skill development, and invests in health and education initiatives.

Moreover, IDB also supports developmental projects targeting marginalised communities, integrating them into the formal economy and promoting financial inclusion, particularly in Egypt’s “Decent Life” initiative villages. The bank is strengthening its social role through strategic partnerships with developmental institutions to uplift underprivileged communities and ensure a dignified life for all.

Green economy financing

Refaie affirmed that green economy financing is a top strategic priority for IDB, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and sustainable development goals (SDGs). The bank has financed several green projects, supporting environmentally friendly production lines that align economic growth with sustainability.

Furthermore, IDB has provided over EGP 800m in green financing across waste management, recycling, energy efficiency, environmental protection, renewable energy, infrastructure, and healthcare projects. The bank aims to increase green financing to 20% of new projects and launch sustainable financing programs that encourage businesses to reduce their environmental footprint.

IDB is also committed to helping companies align with international environmental standards, making them eligible to export products to European and global markets, thereby boosting foreign currency revenues and sustainable economic growth.

Commitment to innovation and excellence

Refaie emphasised that IDB is dedicated to employee development, particularly in sustainability and ESG standards, and issued its first sustainability report in 2024, along with its first carbon footprint assessment for the headquarters – aligning with Egypt’s and the CBE’s green economy transition strategy.

Award recognition

Refaie proudly announced that IDB received the “Best Strategic Restructuring and Development Plan” award for 2024 from the Union of Arab Bankers, reflecting its commitment to innovation and excellence. He highlighted that this recognition validates the bank’s leadership in Egypt’s banking sector and is the result of a clear vision, a strong partnership with its majority shareholder, Banque Misr, and a dedicated team striving for excellence across all banking domains.

