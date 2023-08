SYDNEY: HSBC Holdings is planning two senior unsecured dollar issuances, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bank is considering a four-year non-call three-year fixed to floating rate note and a note with the same tenure at a floating rate, the term sheet said.

Their sizes were not outlined in the term sheet.

HSBC declined to comment on the deal.

