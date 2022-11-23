Egypt - Veteran banker Hisham Ezz Al-Arab has returned to the Commercial International Bank (CIB) as an experienced board member, according to a statement by the bank to the Egyptian Exchange, on Tuesday.

The bank stated that its board of directors had already obtained the approval of the Central Bank of Egypt for this decision.

Hassan Abdullah, the acting governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, had earlier appointed Ezz Al-Arab as his advisor.

Ezz Al-Arab served as Chairperson and Managing Director of CIB from 2001 until October 2020.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Cairo University, and began his career after graduating from Cairo University in 1977 in several Egyptian banks.

In 1983, he began his work in a number of international banks in both London and New York.

Ezz Al-Arab served as Managing Director of JPMorgan London and then Managing Director of Deutsche Bank of London before joining CIB as Deputy Managing Director in 1999, and Member of the Board of Directors in 2001.

From 2013-2016 to 2017-2020, he led the Federation of Egyptian Banks.

Ezz Al-Arab won the Best CEO Award for 2019 from Global Investor magazine, in addition to the Excellence in Financial Services Award in the Middle East for the year 2016, as well as the Best CEO Award in Egypt and Africa from EMEA Finance for the year 2014.

