GCC Exchange, the fastest-growing money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and payroll solutions brand, proudly announces the official launch of its groundbreaking money transfer mobile app and web portal. The app is setting a new standard in the industry by employing cutting-edge technology and providing users with an effortless and secure platform for conducting financial transactions on the go.

Tired of standing in queues to transfer money? Worry no more because now with GCC Exchange Mobile App you can send money online conveniently and easily from the comfort of your own space – be it home, office, supermarket, or anywhere.

With the rapid advancement of digital technology and the increasing need for seamless financial solutions, GCC Exchange recognized the demand for a user-friendly and efficient money transfer app. The result is a powerful application that empowers individuals and businesses to transfer funds instantly and securely, revolutionizing the way we handle financial transactions.

Users can send and receive money within seconds, eliminating the need for traditional banking methods that involve time-consuming paperwork and queues.

The app's intuitive interface ensures a seamless user experience, making it accessible to individuals from all technological backgrounds.

GCC Exchange app supports cross-border money transfers, enabling users to send funds internationally without the hassle of complex currency conversions or exorbitant fees.

The app incorporates state-of-the-art encryption and multi-factor authentication to ensure the highest level of security for all transactions. Users can have peace of mind knowing that their financial information is protected.

GCC Exchange is committed to providing exceptional customer service. The app offers round-the-clock support to address any queries or concerns that users may have.

GCC Exchange mobile app is integrated with UAE PASS, which means users can verify their KYC documents digitally, cancelling the need to visit the branch. This way, registration on the app is easy and fast, and the users can start sending money immediately.

The mobile app comes with an array of services and facilities - instant money transfers, salary tracker, currency converter, green card, and much more. GCC Exchange mobile app and web portal are integrated with UAE PASS, which will facilitate quick and easy KYC verification, making it ready for immediate use. Payments are carried out through UAEPGS, Debit Card, Lean Payment, Wire Transfer, and Pay@Branch which will facilitate safe, and instant real-time money transfers.

Speaking on the Mobile App launch, Rajesh Himmatlal, managing director at GCC Exchange, shared: “The launch of our online money transfer service, both Mobile App and Web portal, in the UAE is a significant milestone in our digital journey. Customers can conveniently transfer money whenever they want at the best exchange rates and even track their transactions in real time, without visiting the branch. GCC Exchange strongly adheres to its motto of delivering one of the best customer interaction experiences. Our exclusive Mobile App and Online money transfer portal is a one-stop solution platform that will help its users to find all the relevant industry updates. Additionally, the app also allows our customers to directly connect with our support team.”

"We are thrilled to introduce our money transfer mobile app to the world," said Yash Rajesh, general manager at GCC Exchange. "Our app and web portal combine convenience, speed, and security, offering users an unrivalled experience in managing their financial transactions. Whether it's sending money to loved ones, paying bills, or conducting business transactions, our app is designed to simplify the process and empower individuals to take control of their finances."

To celebrate the launch, GCC Exchange is offering an exclusive promotion for new users. For a limited time, users will enjoy Zero Transfer Fees on their First Bank Transfer, allowing them to experience the benefits of the app without any additional costs.

The money transfer mobile app is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

