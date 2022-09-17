DUBAI - Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS), a regional leader in banking and finance education and training, has received an impressive satisfaction rating of 93 percent in the Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSS), during the first half of 2022.

All programmes and courses received a high rating in the customer satisfaction survey, conducted by Ipsos, in which the participants evaluated the programmes from excellent to very good.

A total of 390 programmes were delivered by EIBFS, during the six-month period, to around 10,000 professionals working in the banking and financial sector, which included a mix of courses from Banking Annual Training Programme, Insurance Annual Training Programme, learning pathways, privately held programmes, and professional specialised certifications.

About 3,200 UAE Nationals enrolled with the EIBFS programmes from January to June 2022 and successfully completed their training marking 32 percent of the total participation.

Commenting on this milestone, Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of EIBFS, said, "We are pleased to witness the high satisfaction rates and the heavy demand for our professional training which reinforces EIBFS's position as one of the key banking and finance sector educational institutions in the region. Every year, we curate our training programmes based on the current needs of regional and global markets. This approach has worked well for us and has helped us in our quest to support the professional growth of individuals working in the banking and finance sector."

"We have seen a significant increase in the number of Emirati participants, which is in line with our commitment to support the UAE government’s Emiratisation efforts and the vision of the country’s leadership to enhance the professional abilities and qualifications of the national cadres to achieve a balance between the public and private sectors," he added.

The EIBFS Annual Training Plan has been designed to act as a skills map for financial and banking professionals to deepen specialist skillsets to better serve the UAE’s growing banking ecosystem. The plan features a range of international certificates, professional certificates, Insight e-learning, and learning bundles. Trainees can opt for full-fledged courses, micro-learning modules, or self-paced learning options.

EIBFS has also partnered with leading institutes and universities of the world, including the University of Oxford, Chartered Banker, UAE Human Resources Authority, UAE Ministry of Education and Chartered Insurance Institute to bring and offer the best programmes and courses in banking and finance.

Over the years, EIBFS has managed to carve out a niche for itself in the region by providing best-in-class training and education programmes in the banking and finance industry and has trained around 300,000 banking professionals during the past 38 years. In 2021, the institute trained 32,317 professionals of which 36 percent were Emirati bankers playing an important role in supporting the UAE’s Emiratisation strategy to increase Emirati representation in the workforce.