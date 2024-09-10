Egypt - Banque Misr now allows its customers to exchange up to $5,000 in foreign currency when traveling abroad, as per an announcement.

Additionally, the bank has increased the foreign currency spending limits on credit cards, with the monthly purchase cap for the highest-tier cards reaching EGP 300,000.

These steps are part of Banque Misr’s commitment to providing advanced financial services and meeting customer needs while aligning with the bank's long-term goals of sustainable development and growth in Egypt.

