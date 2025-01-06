Egypt - Recent data from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) reveals that non-banking financing activities in Egypt have reached EGP 718bn in the first 10 months of 2024. This div encompasses financing provided through entities under FRA supervision, including capital market activities and other non-banking financial services.

According to the FRA’s latest report, the value of stock issuances stood at EGP 397.4bn, while issuances of other securities, excluding stocks, totaled EGP 31.5bn. Leasing contracts contributed EGP 88.4bn, while financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and micro-projects amounted to EGP 76.7bn. Consumer financing reached EGP 47.4bn, discounted papers totaled EGP 55.8bn, and mortgage financing stood at EGP 20.9bn.

The FRA report also highlights the value of registrations for movable assets in the movable guarantees registry, which reached EGP 2.86 trillion by the end of October 2024. The balance of financing for SMEs during this period was reported at EGP 73.7bn.

In the insurance sector, premiums collected from January to October 2024 amounted to EGP 77.1bn. Property and liability insurance accounted for EGP 42.9bn, while life and investment insurance premiums totaled EGP 34.2bn. The sector also paid out EGP 35.6bn in claims, with property and liability insurance claims totaling EGP 16.9bn and life and investment insurance claims reaching EGP 18.7bn.

The insurance industry also saw EGP 22.3bn in investments in private insurance funds. These divs reflect the robust performance of Egypt’s non-banking financial sector, which continues to play a crucial role in supporting economic growth and development.

