The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) signed 41 contracts with companies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to finance micro-projects with nearly EGP 900 million in 2024, as per a statement.

Bassel Rahmy, the CEO of MSMEDA, stated that the agency plans to double these fundings in 2025, with a greater focus on productive projects, empowering local products, and creating more job opportunities.

The CEO highlighted the agency’s keenness to expand the availability of microfinance to all citizens across various governorates, particularly the border areas and Upper Egypt.

Through civil society institutions and NGOs, MSMEDA seeks to fund micro-projects with financing starting from EGP 3,000 and may reach EGP 242,000 based on the project’s needs.

