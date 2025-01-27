Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt’s (FAIT) standalone net profits after tax interest climbed 189.37% year on year (YoY) in 2024 to EGP 11.739 billion, compared to EGP 4.056 billion, the bank stated.

Net interest income rose to EGP 9.727 billion last year, from EGP 5.950 billion in 2023.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches located across the Egypt.

