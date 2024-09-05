Banque du Caire has inked a contract with Beltone Asset Management, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, to launch and manage an asset portfolio abroad, as per a press release.

This portfolio aims to diversify Bank du Caire’s investment portfolio, strengthen its presence in the stock market, and help it achieve high investment revenues.

This move comes in line with the renewal of Banque du Caire’s Second Fund’s management contract for the fifteenth year in a row, the bank’s CIO and Head of IR Program Abdelhamid Mortagy said.

He added that the fund saw exceptional growth since its launch in July 2009.

