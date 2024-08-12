The Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) has launched a new mobile banking app, according to an emailed press release.

The launch is part of EBank's strategy to embrace digital transformation and provide innovative banking solutions that meet modern demands.

With this new app, EBank strengthens its position as a pioneer in digital banking services, supporting Egypt Vision 2030.

The app allows users to check all their accounts and manage their banking transactions easily. Customers can control their bank cards, view card transactions, activate or deactivate cards, and pay credit card and personal loan dues.

Additionally, the app offers quick and easy bill payments, including donations to charities and institutions. It also facilitates financial transfers, with a daily limit of up to EGP 2 million, giving users flexibility in managing their money.

