UAE - The Board of Directors of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has accepted the resignation of Chief Executive F Christopher Calabia, effective August 31. Ian Johnston, who served as the DFSA’s Chief Executive from 2012 to 2018, will reprise his role from September 1.

Calabia joined the DFSA in October 2021 and is stepping down to return to the US for family-related reasons, said a statement.

Over the past four years, Ian has been consulting to regulators and policy makers in Asia, Europe and the Middle East and has undertaken projects funded by the World Bank and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development. Ian has also served on the DFSA’s Legislative Committee since January 2022.

Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA, commented: "The DFSA thanks Chris for his service over the past year and we wish him the very best as he returns to the United States. We look forward to welcoming Ian back to lead the DFSA."

