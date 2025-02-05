Credit Agricole Egypt posted consolidated net income after tax valued at EGP 8.03 billion in 2024, higher by 55.43% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 5.16 billion, according to the unaudited financial results.

Interest income jumped by 50.16% to EGP 17.94 billion as of December 31st, 2024, from EGP 11.95 billion in 2023.

The bank recorded deposits amounting to EGP 95.48 billion in 2024, an annual jump of 13.44% from EGP 84.17 billion.

As for the standalone results, the net income after tax hiked by 55.59% YoY to EGP 8 billion in the January-December period of 2024, versus EGP 5.14 billion.

Non-consolidated earnings per share (EPS) enlarged by 55.71% YoY to EGP 5.70 in 2024 from EGP 3.66, while the interest income widened by 50.18% to EGP 17.87 billion from EGP 11.90 billion.

In the first nine months of 2024, the bank’s net profits after tax and minority interest hiked by 59.7% to EGP 6.086 billion from EGP 3.812 billion a year earlier.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).