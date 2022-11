Saudi Arabian lender Banque Saudi Fransi has completed issuing USD-denominated notes for a total value of $700 million under its Medium Term Note Program.

The lender has priced the notes, which have a maturity of five years, at 5.500% per annum, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

