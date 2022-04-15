Cairo – Finastra has announced that Egyptian state-run Banque Misr selected Fusion Trade Innovation and Fusion Corporate Channels to digitalise its financial services and attract new clients.

The bank also chose DataGear, which is Finastra’s partner, to implement software solutions provided by Finastra, according to a press release.

Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Banque Misr, Sayonara El-Asmar, said: “With Finastra’s solutions, the bank will streamline core processes related to trade finance activities and transform our legacy systems to provide our corporate customers with an end-to-end digital experience.”

Meanwhile, Ahmed Essam, Head of Corporate Operations at Banque Misr, commented, “We selected Finastra due to the efficiency of its solutions and the team’s commitment to our business. Its open development platform, FusionFabric.cloud, also gives us the opportunity to tap into a broader network of services.”

It is worth noting that Banque Misr invested $80.50 million in African Export-Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) capital increase last February.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).